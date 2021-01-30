Houston-area forecast: Saturday showers ahead of sunny Sunday

Galveston sunrise with plenty of clouds which will be around most of the day.

Big warm up from Friday morning (KPRC)

Because of a return of Gulf breezes overnight, we’re waking up to much warmer temperatures than the upper 30s of Friday. Southeast Texas locations are between 10 to 26 degrees warmer than at the same time on Friday.

Light showers this afternoon (KPRC)

By this afternoon we can expect light showers to be making their way through the region as our temperatures reach into the low to mid 70s.

Sunny and breezy Sunday ahead (KPRC)

By Sunday, the front will have moved east and high pressure will be moving into the the region providing plenty of sunshine with cooler temperatures and breezy north winds.

Ten day graphic shows mostly sunny with slight rain chances ahead of colder temps the following week. (KPRC)

The next ten days shows mostly sunny conditions with shower chances today and toward the end of the week. Models are not in agreement on Sunday but rain is a possibility with much colder air moving in.