Houston-area forecast: Saturday showers ahead of sunny Sunday

Because of a return of Gulf breezes overnight, we’re waking up to much warmer temperatures than the upper 30s of Friday. Southeast Texas locations are between 10 to 26 degrees warmer than at the same time on Friday.
By this afternoon we can expect light showers to be making their way through the region as our temperatures reach into the low to mid 70s.
By Sunday, the front will have moved east and high pressure will be moving into the the region providing plenty of sunshine with cooler temperatures and breezy north winds.
The next ten days shows mostly sunny conditions with shower chances today and toward the end of the week. Models are not in agreement on Sunday but rain is a possibility with much colder air moving in.