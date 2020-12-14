What to know about the Tuesday Nor’Easter

Houston, TX – Winter is here and you’ve probably noticed it today! Our high temperatures this week don’t make it above 60° until Friday and lows hover around 40° each morning! And these gloomy skies get reinforcement from another storm system in New Mexico heading our way for tomorrow although there won’t be much moisture to work with here--don’t look for more than a quarter inch of rain. Here’s the synoptic map and you can see that Low:

Next System coming across Texas

The Low moves across and picks up Gulf moisture becoming a Nor’Easter heading to the Mid Atlantic. Here’s a couple of forecast maps from the American Model:

Nor'Easter for Wednesday

Nor'easter Close Up

WEATHER IMPACTS

One of the real issues is going to be ICE which looks to be a problem across North Carolina and Virginia, while snow will be found north into Pennsylvania. The European generally forecasts 3-5″ of snow, but isolated amounts of a foot are possible, especially in the mountains:

European Snow Forecast

What does a Nor’Easter have to do with us? Not much directly, but the weather pattern looks to be changing a bit. After weeks of relatively calm weather, we need to be on the lookout for not just colder, but stormier weather (we had a taste of that yesterday!). A new system moves through Saturday and yet another may be visiting around Christmas. We’ll keep you posted!

Frank

Email me and follow me on Facebook!