Houston forecast: Showers fade, seasonably chilly weather on the way

Record rain at Hobby Airport on Saturday (KPRC)

The bad news about this weekend’s rain is that the lack of sunshine put a damper on shopping efforts. The good news is that the amounts received helped to ease drought concerns a bit with some areas receiving nearly 7 inches.

Colder temperatures this week (KPRC)

Our Sunday forecast calls for north winds of 10-15mph with gusts of 20 and emerging sunshine this afternoon. Our rain is moving to the northeast where it will combine with cold air for the first snow storm of the season for the Ohio River Valley area. Southeast Texas won’t get the coldest air from the north but it will be cold enough!

Near freezing temps expected Tuesday morning (KPRC)

As of today, the forecasts for Tuesday morning show the coldest temperatures of the season with widespread 30s and several areas reaching and going below the freezing mark.

Colder than normal week ahead (KPRC)

We won’t stay that cold but the week ahead will be colder than normal with lots of sunshine and only a few chances for rain.