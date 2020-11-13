Iota forms in Caribbean; becomes 30th named storm this season.

HOUSTON – Tropical Storm Iota formed in the central Caribbean Friday afternoon, becoming the 30th named storm of the record-setting 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Iota had sustained winds of 40 miles per hour with gusts to 50. It was nearly stationary, with westward movement at just three miles per hour.

Iota is expected to track toward Nicaragua and Honduras this weekend.

Iota is expected to pick up speed and continue westward toward Central America through the weekend, making landfall on Monday near the border of Nicaragua and Honduras. Conditions in the Caribbean are favorable for development, so Iota could strengthen to a major Category 3 hurricane at landfall.

While wind will be a threat at landfall, heavy rain will likely be the greatest threat from Iota. 20 to 30 inches of rain is possible in northern and western Honduras early next week. With mountainous terrain, such heavy rain will cause massive flash flooding and be life-threatening for cities and towns in the path of the storm.

Iota is on track to cause widespread flash flooding in northern Honduras.

Iota will be impacting some of the same areas that Hurricane Eta devastated in early November, making the damage from this second storm even worse.