Did you catch the purple sky in Houston? Here are 7 breathtaking photos that you must see

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Houstonians can thank Hurricane Delta for the spectacular views.
HOUSTON – Several KPRC 2 viewers sent in photos of the purple sky over the Houston area Friday evening.

According to KPRC 2 meteorologist Frank Billingsley, a phenomenon called “scattering” is when tiny particles and molecules change the direction that light rays travel, or scatters them.

In this case, low clouds (very low) and moisture from Hurricane Delta scattered the light so we see violet. Violet is the shortest light wave and it’s always there but we usually only see blue. But because of this scattering effect, we get to see the violet.

This same thing was seen after hurricanes Dorian and Michael, Billingsley explained.

If you took photos of the amazing sunset, please send your photos to Click2Pins.

Here are some of our favorite photos that you shared with us:

Sarah Goebel

The heavens declare His majesty!

Manvel
1 minute ago

KittyShannon68

Tonight's sunset brought to you by Hurricane Delta.

Richmond
1 hour ago

KittyShannon68

Greatwood Sunset

Richmond
1 hour ago

DKCaldwell

Delta,s clouds over American National building taken by our son in downtown Galveston.

Tiki Island
2 hours ago

CourageAcrossTexas

Gorgeous skies over New Caney, TX this evening!

New Caney
2 hours ago

aimeek97

Friday Night Lights at Abshire Stadium! Go Deer!!!! 🤘🏻🏈

Deer Park
2 hours ago

texassanta

A little sun just before sunset, after a long stormy day.

League City
2 hours ago

