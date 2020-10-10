Did you catch the purple sky in Houston? Here are 7 breathtaking photos that you must see

HOUSTON – Several KPRC 2 viewers sent in photos of the purple sky over the Houston area Friday evening.

Houstonians can thank Hurricane Delta for the spectacular views.

According to KPRC 2 meteorologist Frank Billingsley, a phenomenon called “scattering” is when tiny particles and molecules change the direction that light rays travel, or scatters them.

In this case, low clouds (very low) and moisture from Hurricane Delta scattered the light so we see violet. Violet is the shortest light wave and it’s always there but we usually only see blue. But because of this scattering effect, we get to see the violet.

This same thing was seen after hurricanes Dorian and Michael, Billingsley explained.

If you took photos of the amazing sunset, please send your photos to Click2Pins.

Here are some of our favorite photos that you shared with us:

Sarah Goebel Manvel

KittyShannon68 Richmond

KittyShannon68 Richmond

DKCaldwell Tiki Island

CourageAcrossTexas New Caney

aimeek97 Deer Park