Tropical Depression 25 forms in the NW Caribbean; expected to turn into TS Gamma as it moves into the Gulf this weekend

Tropical Depression 25 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Gamma this weekend as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Forecast models show that the tropical system will stay south of Houston staying in the Gulf for an extended amount of time.

Tropical Depression 25

Tropical Depression 25 will produce very heavy rain over Central American and the Yucatan. Past this weekend, models show the system hanging out in the Gulf for the majority of next week.

Tracking TD 25

There is a blocking pattern set up across the United States that will keep the future Tropical Storm Gamma in the Gulf for an extended amount of time. Computer models do not favor direct impacts for Southeast Texas but there are still questions on whether the system will eventually push in Mexico or be lifted northeast closer to Florida. For now it is clear that this storm will meander for the majority of next week in the Gulf and it will need to be watched closely.

Weather Set Up

Here is what we know:

- Tropical Depression 25 is in a favorable environment and will likely strengthen to Tropical Storm Gamma this weekend

- TD 25 is blocked from pushing north by a ridge of high pressure over the U.S. and will likely spin the Gulf for a considerable amount of time

- Right now limited impacts are expected in Southeast Texas. We will experience large surf and dangerous rip currents.

Here is what we do NOT know:

- How long will Tropical Depression 25 spin the Gulf

- How far north the system will spin in the Gulf: This could change coastal impacts along the Texas Gulf coast

- When and where the system makes landfall. Does the system push into Mexico or lift northeast towards the U.S.