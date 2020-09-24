Fall Weather On The Way

After a tough weather week it is time to turn the page! BETA is gone and sunshine will slowly return. With clouds sticking around Thursday expect temperatures to remain below average in the mid 80s.

Afternoon Temperatures

Manageable temperatures and low humidity will make Thursday truly terrific!

Enjoy the cooler temperatures as we are in for a weekend warm up! Afternoons will be seasonably warm Saturday and Sunday so get up early and enjoy the cooler morning temperatures.

Weekend Forecast

Everyone is thankful for the upcoming stretch of pleasant weather but honestly everyone in Southeast Texas is longing for true Fall Weather! Well, ask and you shall receive! A strong cold front next week will bring in a blast of cooler temperatures from up north. Afternoon temperatures will drop to the 70s with morning temperatures in the 50s! Get ready for the beginning of October! It will be filled with pumpkin spice lattes and morning sweaters!