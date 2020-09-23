Who got the most rain during Tropical Storm Beta?

HOUSTON – Tropical Storm Beta dumped more than a foot of rain on some places in the Houston area during the nearly three days it was in the vicinity.

All of that water rushed into bayous, creeks, reservoirs and rivers, leading to some of them overtopping their banks.

The southern part of Houston and Harris County was one of the hardest-hit areas by the floodwaters, where more than a foot of rain fell on some communities.

The amounts varied widely across the county. For example, Hobby Airport on the southeast side received 11.76 inches of rain, while George Bush Intercontinental Airport got 5.48 inches of rain.

Here’s a look at the 10 highest rainfall amounts reported by the National Weather Service during Beta.