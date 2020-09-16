76ºF

LIVE STREAM: Hurricane Sally makes landfall on northern Gulf Coast

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Hurricane, Sally
Flooding is seen in Pensacola, Florida, during Hurricane Sally on Sept. 16, 2020.
Flooding is seen in Pensacola, Florida, during Hurricane Sally on Sept. 16, 2020. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Hurricane Sally made landfall in Alabama early Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane.

Below are live video feeds from locations in the path of the hurricane. Some of the feeds do not have audio and may switch off from time to time.

Pensacola, Florida (Courtesy: NBC)

Destin, Florida (Courtesy: Emerald Grande)

Hurricane Sally satellite, radar and track

