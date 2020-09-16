LIVE STREAM: Hurricane Sally makes landfall on northern Gulf Coast

HOUSTON – Hurricane Sally made landfall in Alabama early Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane.
Below are live video feeds from locations in the path of the hurricane. Some of the feeds do not have audio and may switch off from time to time.
HOUSTON – Hurricane Sally made landfall in Alabama early Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane.
Below are live video feeds from locations in the path of the hurricane. Some of the feeds do not have audio and may switch off from time to time.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.