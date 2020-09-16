Fall front brings winning weather this weekend!

HOUSTON – With all the stress and anxiety of the busy 2020 hurricane season, let’s focus on a big piece of GOOD news in our forecast. A fall cold front is on the way to break the summer heat just in time for the weekend!

Cold fronts in September are never a sure thing, but this one is looking more and more likely as the weekend edges closer.

If all goes according to plan, the front will make its way through by Friday morning, which is when we will start to feel a difference in the air -- less hot and less humid. A winning and long-awaited combination!

We will begin to feel the effects of the cold front on Friday.

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are projected to hover in the mid to upper 80s. And, because there won’t be any humidity, we won’t have to contend with “feels like” temperatures that make it feel 10 degrees hotter. It will actually feel like the 80s outside!

Highs will remain in the 80s this weekend, with no "feels like" temperatures to fret over.

Overnight lows will be just as refreshing. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s in Houston. Outlying areas north of town might actually dip into the low 60s by sunrise.

Morning lows will be in the 60s for many areas -- the coast not included.

Bottom line, this weekend should turn out to be quite spectacular, barring any big weather surprises. No matter what is on your agenda, plan for blue skies, sunshine and no summer swelter.

As a bonus, the cold front that moves through will trap deep Gulf moisture well to our south -- an area that the National Hurricane Center thinks could be the source of our next organized tropical system in this crazy 2020 hurricane season. While it’s too early to determine exactly what this system will do long-term (i.e. next week), the front will keep it at bay at least for now.