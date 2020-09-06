Weekend forecast: Hot Labor Day ahead

No heat relief for the region for next two days (KPRC)

We start the week with high temperatures well above the seasonal norm of 92 degrees. Our Labor Day weekend will be typically September hot with about 30% chances of rain this afternoon and a bit less rain chance for Monday.

American model shows rain with front early Thursday morning (KPRC)

We look ahead to this week’s expected cold front and until now our main computer models were in agreement with timing and impact of colder air into our region by late Wednesday into Thursday. BUT now the latest models are not in agreement. The American model above shows the rain expected Wednesday into the overnight on Thursday ahead of colder air associated with the cold front. The European model below has a different analysis.

European model showing rain and front not reaching the Houston region with vigor. (KPRC)

Stopped as the same time as the American model, you can see the European model has the rain lagging behind and in fact takes the coldest of the air south and to the west of Central Texas with the Houston region not getting much rain at all.

Next ten days shows cooler weather in the region by Wednesday (KPRC)

Because the American model did so well during the Hurricane Laura forecast period, we tend to have higher confidence in it and will stick with the call for increasing rain chances starting Tuesday into Wednesday with the colder air pushing into the region by late Wednesday into Thursday and for the rest of the week. We will of course be monitoring all of the models in the coming days to see if there are any changes. Enjoy your Labor Day weekend and stay safe!