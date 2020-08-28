Where was Laura’s Storm Surge?

Louisiana – Everyone heard it: An unsurvivable 15-20′ storm surge forecast for Louisiana. Category 4 Hurricane Laura’s 150mph winds would shove a mountain of deadly water onto the Cajun coast. Here’s the most I could find:

11-14' Surge

Those higher amounts were truly the exception with 5′ above ground level really the more common readings. No one is complaining, but let’s dive into this surge a bit (no pun intended).

You can relate to a car accident and it’s easy to understand what matters is the speed and size of the vehicle coming at you along with the angle it hits you (t-bone vs side-swipe). That’s simple physics. Bigger and faster equals badder.

Likewise, surge increases with the size of the storm, the speed of the winds, the distance traveled over water, the angle the storm approaches the coast (head on strikes equal higher surge). The bathymetry, or depth of the ocean, matters also, but a shallow coast is pretty even in the Gulf vs the Eastern seaboard.

So let’s look at our famous hurricanes this century for comparison: Katrina, Rita, Ike and Laura. By satellite, they all seem pretty similar in size and scope:

Our 4 Storms

Looks are deceiving, of course. Katrina wins for surge at 28′ in southern Mississippi, with Ike coming in with 17′ (21′ at Eagle Pass), Rita produced 15′ and Laura generally 5-10′ with a few exceptions. All of them were plenty strong--Ike at 110mph, Laura 150mph, Katrina 175mph and Rita 180mph. And all of them pretty well t-boned the coast with similar angles of approach:

Similar paths to the coast

So one big difference was just how far out the hurricane winds went from the center. The Weather Company put out this graphic illustrating Laura being the most tightly wound:

Field Diameters for hurricane winds courtesy The Weather Channel

Of the three, IKE had the lowest winds BUT they spread out the farthest from the center. So clearly that has a lot to do with surge size. Like a larger ceiling fan can move more air, a larger hurricane can move more water!

ANOTHER BIG DIFFERENCE

A final point is time over water. I did some research and Katrina went into the Gulf at 5am on a Friday then into Mississippi Monday morning at 4am, or 73 hours over water. Rita was in the Gulf from 2pm on a Tuesday making landfall early Saturday morning. Ike, likewise, was a Tuesday to Saturday over water. Laura spent half the time as the others over water: from 4am Tuesday to a landfall at 1am Thursday, only 39 hours. Here’s a chart I put together:

Laura spent much less time over water

So you can see the Category for the storms vary while their angles of approach to the coast did not differ widely, so the tells are just how far out hurricane force winds extend from the center and just how long those winds are over water. The longer over water obviously means a slower storm: Katrina, Ike and Rita all traveled at a speed of 10-13mph while Laura zipped at 15-17mph.

My bottom line here is that if you are wondering why Laura didn’t produce the unsurvivable 15-20 storm surge, the answer is that it moved faster and was smaller than other storms of similar wind strength.

Frank

