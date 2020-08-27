Insane video shows San Antonio meteorologist nearly struck by a clear flash of electricity

HOUSTON – When it comes to weather coverage, meteorologists and reporters will sometimes put their lives on the line to bring viewers the latest information to keep them safe.

Whether it’s falling branches or flying stop signs, one can predict what will happen during a live shot — especially while covering CAT 4 Hurricane Laura!

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Meteorologist Justin Horne, who works for KPRC 2′s sister station KSAT, was giving a live report on air when he had a close call with Mother Nature!

In the video below, you can see Horne reporting live on the air when it appears to be a large flash of electricity and striking the tree right behind him. Moments after the bolt, you can see an electric current buzz through the branches of the wet tree as Horne rushes to get out of the way.

See the crazy video below!

This is what we feared may happen. Watch until the end when you see the big flash. We are safe. pic.twitter.com/qDPdILkMBW — Justin Horne (@Justin_Horne) August 27, 2020

Luckily, no one was injured and Horne, like a true reporter, kept going.

We salute you, Justin. Stay safe out there!