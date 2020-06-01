LIVE: Houston-area meteorologists discuss the start of hurricane season

HOUSTON – The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Monday, but Mother Nature doesn’t seem to know that.

We’ve already had two named systems. A third one could form this week.

As the season gets started, here are five things you should know before a storm hits.

1. It’s supposed to be a busy season

All of the forecasts call for an above-average hurricane season this year. The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for 13 to 19 named storms with six to 10 of those becoming hurricanes and three to six of those hurricanes becoming major, meaning Category 3 or higher. You can read more about this year’s forecast in a blog post written by KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley here.

2. Names

There are 21 names that will be used during the 2020 season. We’ve already used Arthur and Bertha. Here’s the list of this year’s names.

3. Prepare now

Now is the time to prepare your hurricane kit, which should include things like flashlights, batteries, a radio, food, medicine, cash and pet supplies. You can find a full list of what the Federal Emergency Management Agency says you should have in your kit here.

Also, now is the time to figure out what you would do in the event of a storm. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation zone and determine the route you should take if that becomes necessary. What will you do with your pets? Most shelters don’t allow people to bring their furry friends along. There’s lots of helpful information about making an emergency plan here.

4. Flooding is a real threat

Flooding becomes a problem in Southeast Texas even outside of hurricane season, but when you throw in the torrential downpours and possibility of storm surge brought on by a tropical system it becomes an even bigger threat.

It’s important that you evaluate your risk of flooding now. FEMA has more information about flood plain maps here and how to obtain flood insurance here.

Flooding is among the top weather-related killers every year. Take it seriously.

5. It only takes one storm

While we don’t know if any of the storms that develop this season will hit our region, it only takes one to cause major problems. We saw that in 2017 with Harvey and again in 2019 with Imelda. Both of these storms caused significant flooding.