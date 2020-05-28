Check out these photos of a large waterspout over Galveston Bay

GALVESTON BAY, Texas – Some strong storms moved across Southeast Texas on Thursday afternoon and one of them produced quite the sight as it moved over Galveston Bay.

Viewers shared these photos of a large waterspout that formed as the storms moved off the coast.

No damage has been reported.

If you’ve got any photos or videos you’d like to share, send them to us on Click2Pins or on any of our social media channels.

Stacey C. Seabrook

Gary Renola Seabrook