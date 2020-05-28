89ºF

Check out these photos of a large waterspout over Galveston Bay

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

A waterspout is seen spinning over Galveston Bay in Texas on May 28, 2020.
A waterspout is seen spinning over Galveston Bay in Texas on May 28, 2020. (Click2Pins/Gary Renola)

GALVESTON BAY, Texas – Some strong storms moved across Southeast Texas on Thursday afternoon and one of them produced quite the sight as it moved over Galveston Bay.

Viewers shared these photos of a large waterspout that formed as the storms moved off the coast.

No damage has been reported.

If you’ve got any photos or videos you’d like to share, send them to us on Click2Pins or on any of our social media channels.

Stacey C.

Water spout spotted from the Kemah Bridge at 1:15pm 5/28/2020.

Seabrook
16 minutes ago

Gary Renola

Water spout in Galveston bay .view from Seabrook.

Seabrook
22 minutes ago

Bradinbacliff

Waterspout

Bacliff
16 minutes ago

