How to determine which foods to keep or toss after a hurricane

With hurricane season approaching, KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters is here to help Houstonians power through the storms by providing our audience with everything they need to know to know.

Here’s your guide to determining which food items to keep or toss after a hurricane:

Meat, poultry, fish and eggs should be kept refrigerated at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit and frozen food at or below zero degrees. When the power goes out, the refrigerator will keep food safely cold for about four hours if unopened, according to the USDA. A full freezer will maintain the temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if half full) if the door is not opened.

Most recommendations on whether food is still safe to use are based on the temperature inside the refrigerator using a digital, dial or other type of thermometer.