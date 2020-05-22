Everything you need to know about flood insurance coverage

Published: May 22, 2020, 11:10 am

With hurricane season approaching, KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters is here to help Houstonians power through the storms by providing our audience with everything they need to know to know.

Here’s all you need to know about flood insurance coverage as the season begins.

Building Property coverage:

The insured building & its foundation.

The electrical & plumbing systems.

Central air-conditioning equipment, furnaces, and water heaters.

Refrigerators, cooking stoves, and built-in appliances such as dishwashers.

Permanently installed carpeting over an unfinished floor.

Permanently installed paneling, wallboard, bookcases, and cabinets.

Window blinds.

A detached garage (up to 10 % of Building Property coverage); detached buildings (other than detached garages) require a separate Building Property policy.

Debris removal.

Personal Property coverage:

Personal belongings such as clothing, furniture, and electronic equipment.

Curtains.

Portable and window air conditioners.

Portable microwave ovens and portable dishwashers.

Carpets not included in building coverage.

Clothes washers and dryers.

Food freezers and the food in them.

Certain valuable items such as original artwork and furs (up to $2,500)

NOT insured under either policy: