Everything you need to know about flood insurance coverage
With hurricane season approaching, KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters is here to help Houstonians power through the storms by providing our audience with everything they need to know to know.
Here’s all you need to know about flood insurance coverage as the season begins.
Building Property coverage:
- The insured building & its foundation.
- The electrical & plumbing systems.
- Central air-conditioning equipment, furnaces, and water heaters.
- Refrigerators, cooking stoves, and built-in appliances such as dishwashers.
- Permanently installed carpeting over an unfinished floor.
- Permanently installed paneling, wallboard, bookcases, and cabinets.
- Window blinds.
- A detached garage (up to 10 % of Building Property coverage); detached buildings (other than detached garages) require a separate Building Property policy.
- Debris removal.
Personal Property coverage:
- Personal belongings such as clothing, furniture, and electronic equipment.
- Curtains.
- Portable and window air conditioners.
- Portable microwave ovens and portable dishwashers.
- Carpets not included in building coverage.
- Clothes washers and dryers.
- Food freezers and the food in them.
- Certain valuable items such as original artwork and furs (up to $2,500)
NOT insured under either policy:
- Damage caused by moisture, mildew, or mold that could have been avoided by the property owner.
- Currency, precious metals, & valuable papers such as stock certificates.
- Property and belongings outside of a building such as trees, plants, wells, septic systems, walks, decks, patios, fences, sea walls, hot tubs, and swimming pools.
- Living expenses such as temporary housing.
- Financial losses caused by business interruption or loss of use of insured property.
- Most self-propelled vehicles such as cars, including their parts (see Section IV.5 in your policy).
