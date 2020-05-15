LIVE BLOG: Severe weather moves through Houston area Friday
HOUSTON – Expect warm and muggy conditions with scattered midday and afternoon storms.
Storms Friday afternoon will produce heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Expect storms to wrap up between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Here are the latest updates:
5:44 p.m. -- Flash flood warning extended for Harris and Galveston counties until 7:45 p.m.
4:44 p.m. -- NRG food distribution canceled due to threat of inclement weather
Due to the threat of severe weather, the Houston Independent School District and Houston Food Bank rescheduled the mass community food distribution planned for Saturday at NRG.
The rescheduled mass community food distribution will be held on May 18, from 2p.m. to 7 p.m. in the NRG Yellow Lot. It will be operated by the Houston Food Bank.
4:34 p.m. -- Flash flood watch issued for San Jacinto, Polk, Montgomery, Liberty, Colorado, Austin, Waller, Harris, Chambers, Wharton, Fort Bend, Jackson, Matagorda, Brazoria and Galveston counties until 1 p.m. Saturday.
4:30 p.m. -- Flash flood warning issued for Fort Bend and Harris counties until 6:30 p.m.
4:27 p.m. -- Road conditions on Highway 59 in Houston
KPRC 2 Rose-Ann Aragon checks out the road conditions as severe weather pass through the Houston area.
4:13 p.m. -- Reports of power outages
Centerpoint Energy reports nearly 12,000 outages. Click here to stay up to date.
3:42 p.m. -- Flash flood warning issued for Harris and Galveston counties until 5:45 p.m. Friday
3:22 p.m. -- Flooding on Spencer Highway and Beltway 8 in Pasadena
