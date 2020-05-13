Flash flood watch issued for Houston area until Saturday evening

Periods of heavy rain are expected across the Houston area this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for much of Southeast Texas from late Friday night until Saturday evening.

Historically, many of our flood events in Southeast Texas happen during the month of May.

Here’s what you need to know.

Friday

You can expect warm and muggy conditions with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Saturday

Several computer models are showing 2 to 4 inches of rain for the Houston Metro Area with the potential for 6 to 8 inches.

So far, that hot spot has been outside Harris County, but it does include portions of Southeast Texas from time to time. If the forecast holds true, flooding could be a concern this weekend for some areas, especially late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The latest computer models show the weekend weather system moving through at a quicker pace. This would lower expected rainfall totals, but the potential for flooding is still something to watch out for.

It is important to watch the forecast closely as it will change between now and Friday. As we get closer to the weekend there will be more clarity on who will receive the most rain and how widespread the flooding threat will be.

Sunday

Scattered showers are possible with temperatures in the 80s, but the rain doesn’t appear to be heavy at this time.

10-day forecast

The flooding potential this weekend is the only big-ticket item on the 10-day forecast. Next week, we’ll get back to the typical hot and sticky late May forecast.