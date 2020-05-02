WEATHER: Summer-like heat and humidity is just about here

With surface high pressure well to our east, the resulting wind will be from the Gulf for the next several days, bringing warmth and humidity back to the region.

Looking for near record high temperatures next week (KPRC)

Temperatures will be warming up every day until Tuesday when we should be in near record territory where the record is 94 degrees set back in 1906!

Warmer than normal week ahead (KPRC)

After the front moves through on Wednesday we’ll see a cooling trend for a few days. The timing for the front at the end of the week is in doubt with models disagreeing on whether it will be a Friday or Saturday passage.

Right now I’m forecasting a Friday afternoon and evening rain and diminishing into Saturday morning. We’ll keep track of the computer models and update as needed. Right now next Sunday looks to be fine as we celebrate the wonder Mothers in our lives!