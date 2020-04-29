62ºF

Here’s what the storms looked liked as they moved through the Houston area

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Powerful storms rolling through SW Houston
HOUSTON – Severe storms moved throughout the Houston area Wednesday morning, leaving more than 140,000 people without power.

Some places have seen hail and a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 a.m. for all of the area.

Here is what KPRC 2 reporters saw as the storms moved through:

KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers tracked storms throughout southwest Houston.

KPRC 2′s Vincent Crivelli said there were strong winds and lightning in Conroe.

KPRC 2′s Cathy Hernandez rode through northeast Harris County to track rain.

KPRC 2′s Rose-Ann Aragon said storms decimated throughout Webster.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 a.m. for all of the Houston area.

