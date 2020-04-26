Sunny today, more storms by Tuesday

Warmer than normal temperatures expected today (KPRC)

After a Saturday of afternoon and evening storms, the sun has returned and will be in control the next couple of days with highs in the mid 80s for the inland areas and the low 80s along the coast. Galveston will be near the record set just last year.

Strong storms possible late Tuesday (KPRC)

The wind that is now from the northeast will be shifting from the southeast the next 24 to 48 hours and that means a warmer and more humid Gulf breeze. It also will help to moisten the atmosphere ahead of the next front that will begin making its way toward Southeast Texas during the day Tuesday. We will see showers ahead of that front and as of the latest computer model runs, some of them will be on the strong side late Tuesday into Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued this graphic showing the areas of highest concern for severe weather during that Tuesday night time period. Houston is in an area considered “marginal" risk, which means isolated strong thunderstorms are possible.

Warmer than normal high temperatures the next ten days (KPRC)

The high temperatures throughout the week will be higher than the normal high of 82 degrees. The end of the week will see us climb to near record high territory in the low 90s.