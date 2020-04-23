KPRC 2’s Frank Billingsley breaks down the dynamics of tornado that destroyed Polk County neighborhoods
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Chief Meteorologist tracked the storm that moved through the Houston-area Wednesday evening.
A tornado ripped through four neighborhoods in Polk County at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, bringing wind and hail damage to the surrounding areas.
PHOTOS: Tornado rips through trees, buildings in Seven Oaks area Wednesday evening
In the video above, Billingsley breaks down the dynamics and trail of the tornado and the damage it left in its wake.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.