KPRC 2’s Frank Billingsley breaks down the dynamics of tornado that destroyed Polk County neighborhoods

Frank Billingsley, Chief Meteorologist

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Chief Meteorologist tracked the storm that moved through the Houston-area Wednesday evening.

A tornado ripped through four neighborhoods in Polk County at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, bringing wind and hail damage to the surrounding areas.

In the video above, Billingsley breaks down the dynamics and trail of the tornado and the damage it left in its wake.

