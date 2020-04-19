LIVE BLOG: Ping pong ball-sized hail in Katy; tornado watch in effect till 3 p.m.

HOUSTON – With severe weather and a tornado watch in place for much of the Houston-area for Sunday morning and afternoon, here are the latest updates:

11:30 a.m. -- Latest update from KPRC 2 Meteorologist Eric Braate

Storms continue to track through SE TX. Meteorologist KPRC2 Eric Braate is live with an update.

11:15 a.m. -- Tornado Watch in effect till 3 p.m.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for many counties in the area until 3 p.m.

Those counties include: Austin, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Houston, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington, and Wharton. Read more.

11 a.m. -- Heavy rain in Spring Branch

Here's video of hail in Jersey Village

10 a.m. -- Lightning in Spring Branch

Y'all. Check out this video of lightning in Spring Branch 🌩 Brandon Thomas shared this with us.

9:45 a.m. -- Ping pong ball-sized hail in Katy

@KPRC2 @KPRC2WEATHER ping pong ball for reference of the size of hail that just hit Katy 15 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/agjFUhHGE5 — John Aretz (@aretz_john) April 19, 2020

9:30 a.m. -- Latest weather update from KPRC 2 Meteorologist Eric Braate