Easter weekend storms in southeast Texas. Here is what you need to know.

Severe weather will sweep across the south this weekend. From Texas to Tennessee, Mother Nature will flex her muscle and keep us on high alert. In southeast Texas, areas north of Houston will be at greatest risk. Storms will impact the region in two waves. Here is what to expect:

Wave 1: Saturday afternoon and evening

Strong storms capable of producing hail, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes will impact areas from Brenham and Bryan eastward to Livingston and Cleveland. Timing will be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.

Wave 2: Early Sunday morning

The second wave of storms will again impact areas north of Houston. And as with Saturday’s storms, hail, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes will be possible. These storms will move through between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m., with clearing skies and warm weather taking over through mid-day and Easter afternoon.

Flash flooding is not expected from this weekend’s storms. Isolated street flooding is always possible with thunderstorms in southeast Texas, but heavy downpours should be brief enough to keep rain totals manageable and flooding to a minimum.

Sunday’s storms will migrate east of Texas by mid-morning Sunday. Once they pass into Louisiana, they will intensify and expand, presenting a high risk of severe weather from Louisiana to Georgia and north to Tennessee Easter afternoon and evening.