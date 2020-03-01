70ºF

Warm and breezy Sunday: Big Changes Ahead

Strong storms possible mid-week

Khambrel Marshall, Meteorologist, "Newsmakers" Host

Warm start to March
March is roaring in like a lion with wind gusts near 30mph. The good news is that at least it’s not a cold wind. Our low temperatures never dipped below 62 degrees and if the forecast holds true, 62 will be the coolest of the next three days as our highs will be well above the norms.

Windy Sunday Afternoon
Gulf winds are high today but as those winds die down, the moist air that will continue to flow north may create fog conditions the next several mornings.

Strong Storms are Possible by Wednesday
Tuesday into Wednesday are the transition days as a frontal boundary sags south and comes close enough to a developing surface low to enhance rain chances Tuesday afternoon and evening and all day on Wednesday. Strong to severe storms may be possible with rain amount of 2-3 inches of rain possible in our northern counties.

Warmer than normal with storms possible next week
Moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday will create the coolest temperatures of the week before heading into a great “Spring Forward” into Daylight Saving Time weekend.

