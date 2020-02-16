Warm moist air creates foggy conditions

Much warmer than normal low temperatures. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Unseasonably warm conditions are in place today with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s, which along with the moist air and near calm winds, has produced fog conditions.

Dense fog advisory area Sunday morning. (KPRC)

A dense fog advisory this morning will likely be repeated the next two mornings until a front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Sunday afternoon expected highs (KPRC)

In the meantime our afternoon high temperatures today will reach the mid 70s for many of the cities in our region. Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer with upper 80s possible.

Cold front Wednesday into Thursday brings rain. (KPRC)

Those conditions change by Wednesday and Thursday when a cold front pushes through and pushes the moist air and the warm temperatures out of the region. As of right now, the cumulative rain amounts seem manageable with about two inches expected through Thursday.

Roller coaster ride of high temperatures next week. (KPRC)

You’ll definitely notice that Winter is back by Wednesday once the front drops south. The highs which are normally in the mid 60s this time of the year will be mostly in the 50s and struggle back into the 60s by next weekend.

Ten day forecast temperatures and rain chances (KPRC)

The 10-day forecast shows that rain should be out of the way for the 2nd weekend of Mardi Gras festivities but it will be a much cooler weekend.