Warm moist air creates foggy conditions
Sea fog a likely problem for several days
HOUSTON – Unseasonably warm conditions are in place today with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s, which along with the moist air and near calm winds, has produced fog conditions.
A dense fog advisory this morning will likely be repeated the next two mornings until a front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday.
In the meantime our afternoon high temperatures today will reach the mid 70s for many of the cities in our region. Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer with upper 80s possible.
Those conditions change by Wednesday and Thursday when a cold front pushes through and pushes the moist air and the warm temperatures out of the region. As of right now, the cumulative rain amounts seem manageable with about two inches expected through Thursday.
You’ll definitely notice that Winter is back by Wednesday once the front drops south. The highs which are normally in the mid 60s this time of the year will be mostly in the 50s and struggle back into the 60s by next weekend.
The 10-day forecast shows that rain should be out of the way for the 2nd weekend of Mardi Gras festivities but it will be a much cooler weekend.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.