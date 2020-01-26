This is how much rain Houston got this weekend and what you can expect Sunday

The forecast Sunday reflects drastically different conditions from this morning to this afternoon.

Strong storms overnight and into this morning pushed moderate to heavy rainfall through the region and off the coast. The heaviest rain was along the coast with 1-3 inches in several areas that prompted a flood advisory for a few hours.

Sunday 12 hour rainfall amounts (KPRC)

Unofficial amounts within a 12 hour period flooded some low lying street flooding and higher than normal bayous in the Galveston and Brazoria County areas.

Sunday expected highs (KPRC)

As all of this rain moves to the east, we’ll see gradually clearing skies into this afternoon as our high temperatures sneak into the low to mid 70s!

Ten day forecast (KPRC)

We’re not done with the rain for the week. A couple of fronts on Tuesday and in the Thursday-Friday time period will bring rainy days before it all clears the way for what looks like a wonderfully and warmer than normal next weekend.