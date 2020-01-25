Areas of Houston could see 2-3 inches of rain this weekend. This is when it will hit and where.

Warmer than normal with showers overnight (KPRC)

HOUSTON – In a classic weather extremes kind of day, we started the day with some 30s in our region and will warm up to the mid and upper 60s for highs under mostly cloudy skies. Our winds will be from the southeast which will provide a warm and moist flow heading into the evening when our rain chances will begin to increase. Temperatures will remain warmer than normal with upper 60s for highs today and staying in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday morning rain forecast (KPRC)

The rain will begin later tonight with the heaviest rain expected very early Sunday morning with the heaviest likely to be between the coast and I-10.

Potential heavy rain areas for Sunday (KPRC)

Computer models indicate as much as 2-3″ could fall in some areas with isolated higher amounts possible.

Ten day forecast (KPRC)

The ten day forecast shows mostly warmer than normal temperatures Sunday through Friday with several fronts pumping in rain intermittently and clearing by next weekend.