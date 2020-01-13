Warm and muggy workweek ahead: Here are 3 things you need to know

1) Another chilly night ... And the fog is back

Cold again Sunday night with more clouds moving in and temperatures falling into the upper- to mid-40s again.

Areas around the coastline will likely see some patchy fog moving in early Monday as air temperatures will dip down to the dewpoints, which are also in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A leftover boundary from the cold front that blasted through Friday night will also liftback onshore, bringing a chance for some shower along the coast for the morning drive.

7AM Forecast

2) A quick jump back to the muggy and humid 70s for the workweek

On Monday, clouds take over and a boundary will move back across the area from the Gulf that will bring light showers chances through the end of the week.

While we will sit in the 60s Monday, temperatures will move back up into the upper 70s. However, it’ll feel muggy and not much sunshine for most of the workweek.

Rain chances won’t be major, more of an annoyance at about 30-40% on and off through the day.

Afternoon forecast

3) Winter returns next weekend

Next weekend, another front finally swings through Saturday bringing an end to the humidity and murky weather.

Runners can expect sunshine and a cold start to the Houston Marathon Sunday morning.