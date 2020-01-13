Dreary Houston week: Here’s why

After a cold weekend, we woke up to foggy, overcast, “drizzerable” weather this morning and it looks like we’ll stay more or less in that pattern for the entire work week!

The same high pressure and cold front that swept in late Friday night are now returning as a warm front. This causes an overrunning pattern: warm air from the Gulf runs on top of cold air at the surface and that warm air cools, condenses and forms clouds/fog/light rain. We won’t have any winter weather but this graphic illustrates what we’re seeing (the rain part!):

Dallas had some light snow over the weekend, but just fog and rain for Houston!

You can see the front just off-shore this morning:

Warm front just off Gaveston

This front will continue to slide into Texas during the next 24 hours, keeping our weather pretty much as we have now:

Tuesday warm front

A foggy start to Tuesday. We should see clouds thin out with scattered showers during the week, but temperatures stay warm. Our normal high all week is 63F and our forecast calls for mid- to upper-70s. By Friday, we may reach 80F, which would tie our high-temperature record from January 18, 1974! Definitely a June-uary forecast!

Not to worry, a cold front is slated for Saturday which will drive our temperatures back down where they belong for this time of year:

Saturday cold front!

Our full forecast is right here for the week. Enjoy the warmth!

Frank

