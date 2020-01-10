OH HAIL: Your severe weather questions answered by KPRC 2 expert

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Britta Merwin answered your questions about the anticipated severe weather heading into our area Friday evening. Here are your concerns and her answers underneath. Do you have a question you’d like to ask, leave it in the comments or share it on our Facebook page.

What questions do you have about the severe weather that's expected to come our way this evening? Let us know and we'll try to have one of our KPRC 2 experts give you the answer. Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Friday, January 10, 2020

Gail Reed: I read somewhere that a weather pattern like this only happens like once in 30 years...what is the “uniqueness” of this particular system that we will be seeing? Is it because it’s during the winter time?

This is NOT a weather pattern that occurs once every 30 years. It is actually a very typical spring set-up, but it is occurring at a “unique” time of year. We typically would not see as amplified of a system and this large of a severe weather potential in early January but rather we would see it in February.

Jonathan: I’m only worried about hail. I don’t have a garage, my car will suffer ☹️

The hail risk is lower than the wind risk with this system. With that said It is never a bad idea to park cars in a garage if possible when storms are expected. There is a higher risk for hail will be northwest of Houston tonight.

Amanda Harrington: Yes, the timing would be the most helpful info!

Until the line of storms forms there will be some adjustment to timing but we do have a good timeline to work with. The line of storms should arrive in west and northwest counties first between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. moving into the metro area between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. exiting to our eastern counties between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Jennifer Johnson: What time is it REALLY going to be bad for the Houston area?

Between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. looks to be the worst, but until there is a line to track on radar, timing could change.