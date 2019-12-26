Dense fog advisory issued for Houston as final week of 2019 begins

HOUSTON – The final week of the year is starting off foggy.

A dense fog advisory has been issued until 9 a.m. Thursday for all of the Houston region.

KPRC 2 meteorologist Justin Stapleton said visibilities are less than a mile in many places. He said the advisory could be extended if the fog doesn’t dissipate before 9 a.m.

Dense fog still causing a slow down on the roads! Check out the latest before you head out to return those gifts today! @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/NFGp04WrIK — Justin Stapleton (@KPRC2Justin) December 26, 2019

Drivers should drive with their low-beam headlights on when traveling through fog, leave extra space between the vehicle in front of them and plan for a longer commute.

After the fog lifts, a mix of clouds and sun is expected with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s.

Friday looks cloudy and warm.

Showers are expected Saturday.

How’s the weather looking for the new year?

Sunshine returns for the beginning of next week, but an area of low pressure will move into the region sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

This map shows the forecast for Jan. 1, 2020.

Stapleton said there is still some disagreement in the weather models about the timing of the system. At this time, it appears much of New Year’s Eve will be dry. New Year’s Day, however, will likely be wet.

Stapleton said it’s possible the storm system doesn’t move out of the region until Thursday, so a decent amount of soaking rain is possible as 2020 begins.