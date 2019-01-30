When was the coldest day ever in Houston?

HOUSTON – As most people in Houston know, it doesn’t get super cold very often.

In fact, the average low temperature for any given year in Houston is 59 degrees, and the city averages just 18 days of temperatures at 32 degrees or less.

That doesn’t mean that the Bayou City hasn’t seen its fair share of frigid winter weather.

The coldest day in Houston’s history was on Jan. 18, 1930, when a temperature of 5 degrees was recorded downtown.

That bone-chilling cold was rivaled in 1989 when a winter storm blew through Southeast Texas.

On Dec. 22 of that year, 1.7 inches of snow fell at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The next day, the mercury dipped to 7 degrees at Bush Airport, marking the coldest temperature ever recorded there.

December 1989 turned out to be the coldest month in history for not only Houston, but also Galveston and College Station.

Another notably cold year happened in 1983, when Houston stayed below freezing for nearly five consecutive days.

The most snow ever recorded in Houston is a whopping 20 inches that fell on Valentine’s Day in 1895.

It’s worth pointing out that, on average, January is the coldest month of the year for Houston.