2 fall fronts in one week: Houston's weather rollercoaster continues

HOUSTON - After seeing temperatures in the upper 90s during the weekend, Houston finally got its first taste of fall this year on Monday. Another fall front forecast to come through the region later this week will make for an up-and-down week for temperatures.

Northerly winds will mean low humidity Tuesday as temperatures are expected to top out in the low 80s by the afternoon.

Humidity levels start to creep up for the remainder of the workweek as another cold front begins approaching Southeast Texas.

Temperatures will climb back up into the 90s on Thursday before the front arrives on Friday. The system will bring a 50% chance of scattered thunderstorms as it moves through.

Behind the front, temperatures will plummet into the low 70s by Saturday, making for an incredibly pleasant fall-feeling weekend.

