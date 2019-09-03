100-degree heat to return to Houston this week

HOUSTON - Triple-digit temperatures are expected to make a return to Houston this week.

A massive area of high pressure is setting up shop across the southern U.S., which will lead to abundant sunshine and push temperatures upward.

Monday features mostly sunny skies with only a 10% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The best rain chances will be along the coast. A high of 99 degrees is forecast.

The chance of rain disappears from the forecast for Tuesday through Saturday as the high pressure system moves over the Houston region.

With the high overhead, temperatures could soar to at or above 100 degrees Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures begin to moderate to more seasonal norms early next week as high pressure begins to retreat, and the chance of rain increases to 20%.

Tropics

Hurricane Dorian has started turning north after battering the Bahamas for nearly a day at Category 5 strength. The storm could make another landfall in the U.S. later this week as a much weaker hurricane.

Forecasters are also monitoring a system in the Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to become Fernand sometime this week.

There are also a couple of waves in the Atlantic that are being watched.

Get all the updates in our Hurricane Headquarters section.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.