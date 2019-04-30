Best birthday ever: Meet the woman who found Tony Hawk's skateboard at Houston airport

HOUSTON - Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk kicked off one heck of a scavenger hunt Tuesday in Houston.

Hawk tweeted a picture of one of his skateboards propped against a post with one of the sculptures on JFK Boulevard near George Bush Intercontinental Airport in the background.

“I just left my skateboard kind (of) close to Houston airport,” Hawk wrote in the tweet. “Finders keepers if you can figure out where this is.”

I just left my skateboard kinda close to Houston airport. Finders keepers if you can figure out where this is. Please reply with the hashtag on the griptape if found. Go now! pic.twitter.com/X0HUQxUlVe — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) April 30, 2019

Naturally, fans were clamoring to get to the spot, which most Houstonians would easily recognize. Others from around the world asked how much it would cost for them to get to Houston in a hurry.

According to officials at the airport, the board was snatched up within about a minute of Hawk’s tweet.

It turns out that the woman who found it, Bunny Riggs, is celebrating her birthday.

Riggs, who works at the airport, said she was scrolling through messages of birthday wishes on social when her friend tagged her in a post about the hidden treasure. She rushed out to the spot she recognized, the cellphone lot, and found it.

What a great birthday present for Bunny! #happybirthdaybunny pic.twitter.com/vacD1BrDVm — Alicia Bane (@alicia_bane) April 30, 2019

“This is the best birthday present I could even ever want,” Riggs said in a video she posted on her Facebook page. “I tried skateboarding on it. I looked like a complete idiot, but that doesn’t matter.”

VIDEO: Riggs talks about finding skateboard

