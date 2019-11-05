Why officials say you should give yourself extra time to get to IAH this week

VisionPic/Pexels

HOUSTON - Officials with Goerge Bush Intercontinental Airport are asking travelers to give themselves extra time to get to the airport this week due to construction and road closures.

On Monday, United Airlines closed one lane on South Terminal Road between Terminals C and E for the construction of a new baggage handling system. It will reopen on Wednesday, November 13.

The $300-million project is aimed at reducing luggage wait times and is projected to allow United Airlines to handle an average of 77,000 bags per day for Terminals C and E.

"Houston is one of United's key growth hubs and investing in the customer experience and operational performance is part of our vision for continued growth in this market. This new baggage system is a major step in our efforts of focusing on our customer by offering more efficient and dependable systems that make up their entire travel experience," said Rodney Cox, United's Vice President for Houston Hub Operations.

While the lane is expected to reopen Wednesday, the construction of the new system is expected to take three years.

