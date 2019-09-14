Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Northeast Houston

HOUSTON - A motorcyclist died after colliding with a tow truck in Northeast Houston on Saturday morning, Houston police said.

Houston police are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Jensen Drive near Eastex Freeway. Police said the two truck was trying to pull a car from a ditch when a motorcycle failed to stop and hit the tow truck.

Investigators say the motorcyclist died at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

