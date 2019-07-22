Person in custody killed, 2 deputies injured in Westpark Tollway wrong-way crash

Investigators look over the scene of a deadly wrong-way crash in west Houston on July 22, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man who was in law enforcement custody was killed Sunday and two Harris County deputies were injured when they were hit by a vehicle going the wrong way on the Westpark Tollway.

The crash was reported about 11:30 p.m. on the Eldridge Parkway entrance ramp to the tollway.

Investigators said the two deputies were transporting the arrested man to jail when another vehicle slammed head-on into the patrol car as they were entering the tollway.

"It wasn’t like a wrong turn," said Sean Teare, of the Harris County District Attorney's Office. "The information we have -- this guy was going for quite a while the wrong-way on the Westpark Tollway before he hit these three people."

The arrested man, who was in custody in connection with a drunken-driving incident, died on his way to a hospital, investigators said. One of the deputies suffered a broken bone, while the other had a severe concussion, investigators said.

The identities of neither the deputies nor the arrested man were immediately released.

Investigators said the arrested man was secured in the back seat at the time of the crash.

Authorities identified the driver of the vehicle that hit the cruiser as 39-year-old Patrick Mukuria Njogu, who suffered a broken leg in the crash.

Driver has history of drunken driving

Teare said tests showed Njogu’s blood alcohol content was .23 at the time of the crash, nearly three times the legal limit.

Teare said Njogu has two previous convictions on drunken driving charges – one in Illinois and one in Missouri.

Njogu will likely be charged with first-degree felony murder and intoxication assault of a peace officer, Teare said.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show that Njogu suffered a broken leg, not one of the deputies.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.