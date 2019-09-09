Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in east Harris County

Authorities block several lanes of Beltway 8 in east Harris County after a crash involving a pedestrian Sept. 9, 2019.

HOUSTON - A pedestrian died Monday after being hit by a vehicle in east Harris County.

The crash was reported about 5:45 a.m. on the northbound side of East Beltway 8 at Tidwell Road.

Harris County Precinct 3 deputy constables said all but one lane has been closed to traffic while investigators are at the scene, and drivers should expect delays.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.