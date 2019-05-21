Overturned 18-wheeler blocks several lanes of East Loop

HOUSTON - An overturned tractor-trailer blocked several lanes of the Interstate 610 East Loop on Tuesday.

The crash was reported on the northbound side of the freeway at the Clinton Drive exit.

Officials said fuel tanks on the truck were leaking and that hazmat crews were responding.

A Houston TranStar camera showed only one lane of traffic was getting by the scene.

It was not clear if anyone was injured.

