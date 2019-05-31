Officer, mother, toddler hurt in west Houston crash

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer, a woman and her toddler were hurt Friday when a police cruiser slammed into a car in west Houston.

The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. on Richmond Avenue near West Houston Center Boulevard.

Investigators said the woman was taking her sick 1-year-old son to the hospital when her vehicle was T-boned by a Houston police cruiser.

"At this point in time, we truly don't know who is at fault for this accident," said Sgt. Thomas Fendia, of the Houston Police Department. "We are going to have to go back and do a reconstruction it. We have a reconstructionist on scene that will go back and look at causation. We have some films we need to look at to determine exactly what happened out here."

All three people were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, investigators said.

