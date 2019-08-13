Mayor sets goal of ending Houston traffic deaths by 2030

Mayor Sylvester Turner signs the Vision Zero executive order during an event at Julia Ideson Library in Houston on Aug. 13, 2019.

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner set a goal Tuesday to eliminate traffic deaths in the city by 2030.

Turner signed the Vision Zero executive order, which requires collaboration between city departments, public and private agencies, non-profit groups and the community to develop a strategy to achieve the goal.

Vision Zero is a multinational initiative that looks at everything from the construction of streets to the behavior of drivers to reduce the number of traffic fatalities.

Turner said organizers will also be soliciting legislators to consider lowering the speed limit on some roads in the city.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.