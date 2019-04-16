Man found dead in running vehicle off Highway 6

Police say the driver of this vehicle was found dead after the vehicle veered off State Highway 6 in west Houston on April 16, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man was found dead Tuesday in a running vehicle that had run off a Houston highway.

The incident was reported about 1 a.m. along State Highway 6 at Richmond Avenue.

Houston police said the victim was driving an SUV north on Highway 6 when it left the road and hit a small mound of dirt in a field. Police said a witness noticed the vehicle veer off the highway and called 911.

Arriving officers found a 47-year-old man unconscious in the vehicle, which was running and had the doors locked, police said.

Police said the driver had no apparent signs of trauma and may have suffered a medical problem prior to the crash.

The victim’s identity was not released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.