Fatal crash under investigation in southwest Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON - A fatal crash is under investigation Thursday in a southwest Houston neighborhood.

The crash was reported about 3:30 p.m. near the corner of Troulon and Jorine drives.

According to police, officers were conducting an investigation when they saw the crash happen.

HPD commanders & PIO responding to a fatal crash that occurred about 3:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Troulon Drive (southwest Houston). Preliminary information is officers witnessed a possible robbery suspect enter the intersection and strike the victim's vehicle. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 14, 2019

Video from the scene showed the two vehicles involved in the crash were badly damaged. One of the vehicles had rolled onto its side. The other vehicle was in the front yard of a home.

It was not immediately clear which vehicle the victim was driving.

This story is developing.

