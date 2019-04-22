Early voting site remains open after car crashes into Harris County annex

HOUSTON - An early voting site that officials originally said had been relocated Monday after a car crashed into a Harris County annex in southeast Houston remains open.

The crash happened at the Scarsdale Annex at the corner of Scarsdale Boulevard and Beamer Road.

A photo showed the car lodged in a hallway.

Election officials said in a statement sent to media outlets Monday afternoon that the early voting polling place that is usually located in the annex had been moved to the Parker Williams Branch Library next door until further notice.

About an hour later, election officials sent another statement saying that the polling place was still open and had not been relocated.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Early voting for the May 4 election runs from Monday to April 30.

