Driver rescued after truck rolls off freeway, lands upside-down in embankment

HOUSTON - A man had to be cut out of his truck after a violent crash in west Houston.

According to authorities, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Katy Freeway near TC Jester Boulevard.

The driver was traveling eastbound on the Katy Freeway when he lost control of his truck, hit a truck and rolled off the freeway before coming to a stop nose-down on an embankment, authorities said.

Police said the vehicle landed upside-down, trapping the driver inside the severely mangled truck.

Firefighters had to put up extra struts to ensure the vehicle wouldn’t collapse during the rescue, authorities said.

It took about 30 minutes to stabilize the vehicle and another 10 minutes to get the man out and pull the vehicle off him, police said.

The man was transported to a local trauma center. His condition is unknown.

Investigators did not say if speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.



