Dashcam video: 11-car pileup on North Freeway injures 2 children, 1 adult

HOUSTON - An 11-car pileup on a north Houston freeway injured three people Monday, including two children.

The crash was reported about 6:15 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 45 North Freeway at West Mount Houston Road.

Dashcam video from one of the vehicles involved in the crash showed the moment a tractor-trailer slammed into the back of several vehicles on the freeway.

Houston police said investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

All three people who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said.

A hazmat team is working to clean up fluids that were spilled on the freeway.

As of 9 a.m., a single lane of traffic was able to get past the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect from where the dashcam video was obtained.

