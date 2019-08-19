Decomposed body found days after crash in northwest Harris County

An investigation is underway after authorities said a body was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a wooded area in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said the crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday on Windfern Road near Schooner Lane. Neighbors reported hearing a crash, but no vehicle was found, authorities said.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, authorities said they received a call from a person who said he found a car in the woods with a body inside.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the older-model green Lexus was traveling southbound on Windfern but lost control of the vehicle while taking a sharp turn.

Deputies said the vehicle went off the road, hit a turn warning sign, a guardrail and a chain-link fence before traveling about 65 feet into the wooded area.

The body inside the vehicle was badly decomposed, and authorities said they are unable to determine the identity of the driver or if the person was male or female.

Authorities said speed was a factor in the crash. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt when the body was found.

